Bangladesh hand Pakistan fourth defeat in women's U19 T20 tri-series

Bangladesh players celebrate during the fourth match of the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series against Pakistan at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on October 6, 2026. — PCB

FAISALABAD: Bangladesh handed Pakistan their fourth defeat in the ongoing Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series, securing a 32-run victory in the seventh match at Iqbal Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 136-5 in their allotted 20 overs, recovering from 58-3 through valuable contributions from their middle-order batters.

Openers Mymuna Naher and Ochena Jannat Emanta struggled to provide a solid start, with Naher scoring 13 off 24 deliveries, including two boundaries, while Emanta was dismissed for a second-ball duck.

Nishita Akter Nishi contributed 20 off 20 balls, hitting one boundary, before Shirina Khatun and Sadia Islam steadied the innings with a crucial partnership.

The 54-run stand was eventually broken when Shirina retired out after scoring 32 off 40 deliveries, including three boundaries.

Sadia top-scored for Bangladesh with 44 off 28 balls, striking three fours and two sixes, while captain Sadia Akter provided a late boost with 14 off seven deliveries, including three boundaries.

For Pakistan, Shahar Bano, Mahnoor Zeb and Rozina Akram claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, Pakistan were restricted to 104-9 in their 20 overs, falling 32 runs short despite fighting contributions from opener Ravail Farhan and middle-order batter Aqsa Habib.

Ravail top-scored for the hosts with 36 off 26 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes, while Aqsa added 23 off 32 balls, hitting one boundary.

However, the remaining batters failed to make substantial contributions as Bangladesh’s bowlers maintained control throughout the innings.

Farjana Easmim Medha led the Bangladesh bowling attack with figures of 3/19 in four overs. Nishita Akter Nishi claimed two wickets, while Afrin Mim, Jannatul Ferdousi and Tithi Das Aporna picked up one wicket each.