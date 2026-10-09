Farhan, Sadaqat lead Pakistan to thumping victory over Sri Lanka in first T20I

Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat (left) and captain Sahibzada Farhan bump their bats during their first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 9, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Blistering half-centuries from Maaz Sadaqat and captain Sahibzada Farhan steered Pakistan to a comfortable four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match home series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Set to chase 183, the home side knocked the winning runs for the loss of six wickets and seven balls to spare to secure a 1-0 lead in the series, the second fixture of which will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Pakistan got off to a formidable start to the pursuit as their new opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and captain Farhan put together a 54-run partnership in five overs.

Eshan Malinga eventually gave Sri Lanka their first breakthrough by dismissing Zaman on the first delivery of the sixth over. The experienced opener walked back after scoring a 13-ball 21, laced with four fours.

Fakhar's dismissal paved the way for Maaz Sadaqat to walk out at No.3, and the left-handed batter ensured retaining the momentum in Pakistan's favour as he shared a 92-run partnership for the second wicket with captain Farhan, during which they brought up their respective half-centuries.

The match-defining stand eventually culminated in the 14th over when Maheesh Theekshana trapped Sadaqat lbw, who remained a notable run-getter for the home side with a 29-ball 50, featuring four fours and three sixes.

Pakistan then lost two more wickets – Hasan Nawaz (one) and Saim Ayub (eight) – in successive overs and consequently slipped down to 156/4, but Farhan stood his ground firmly and put his team in touching distance of victory with a quickfire 89 off 53 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and four sixes before being dismissed by Nuwan Thushara in the 18th over.

The hosts then suffered another setback on the second delivery of the penultimate over as Malinga outfoxed experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan (zero) with a short-pitched delivery.

Wicketkeeper batter Khawaja Nafay (12 not out) ultimately steered the Green Shirts over the line by dispatching the fifth delivery of the penultimate over for a six.

For Sri Lanka, Theekshana and Malinga took two wickets each, while Chameera and Thushara could claim one apiece.

Put into bat first, the visitors piled up 182/8 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Udara, who oversaw Sri Lanka's innings until the penultimate over.

Sri Lanka got off to a contrasting start to their innings as they lost captain Kusal Mendis (one) in the first over with just nine runs on the board.

Debutant Muhammad Imran inflicted another blow on the touring side in the fourth over by dismissing top-order batter Kamil Mishara (six), reducing Sri Lanka further down to 18/2.

Following the early setbacks, Kamindu Mendis joined opener Udara in the middle, and the duo stabilised Sri Lanka's innings by raising a counter-punching 60-run partnership for the third wicket.

Saim Ayub eventually broke the threatening stand in the 10th over by dismissing Kamindu, who walked back after scoring 23 off 18 deliveries with the help of four fours.

Sri Lanka then suffered another setback on the first delivery of the next over as Imran got rid of Sahan Arachchige (1) and consequently slipped further to 83/4.

Udara was then joined by experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka in the middle, and the duo pulled Sri Lanka back on track by knitting a 57-run partnership, which came off just 28 deliveries.

The crucial partnership culminated in the 16th over when Shadab Khan dismissed his Sri Lanka counterpart Shanaka, who walked back after scoring a 15-ball 18, comprising two sixes.

Lahiru Udara was then involved in a one-sided 27-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Dunith Wellalage (five) before Naseem Shah dismissed both batters in an eventful penultimate over.

The right-handed opener remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with 91 off 55 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and a six.

Debutant Razaullah inflicted another blow on Sri Lanka's batting expedition on the first delivery of the final over as he got Maheesh Theekshana (one) caught and bowled to claim his maiden T20I wicket.

The emerging pacer went on to concede 10 runs off the final over as Sri Lanka finished with a formidable total in the T20I series opener.

Naseem was the standout bowler for Pakistan as he picked up three wickets for 36 runs in his four overs, followed by Imran with two, while Saim, Shadab and Razaullah chipped in with one scalp apiece.