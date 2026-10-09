Mark Chapman, Zak Foulkes ruled out of New Zealand's T20I series against India

The collage features New Zealand cricketers Mark Chapman (left) and Zak Foulkes. — AFP

AUCKLAND: New Zealand have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their upcoming five-match T20I series against India, with Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out of the contest.

Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner have been called up as replacements for the injured duo, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed.

Chapman has been sidelined by a left hamstring tear sustained during the European T20 Premier League last month. The batter has yet to recover from the injury but is expected to be available for the subsequent ODI series against India.

Meanwhile, Foulkes injured his right hip flexor during a recent training session with Canterbury. NZC said his return-to-play timeline had yet to be determined.

"I'm gutted for Mark and Zak and I wish them both a smooth recovery," head coach Rob Walter said.

"We're fortunate to be able to lean on the expertise of Josh and Blair. I know they're both very excited to be involved in what's shaping up to be an epic T20 series."

New Zealand had already been dealt a setback following Rachin Ravindra's exclusion from the T20I series due to a shoulder injury sustained during a promotional shoot. The all-rounder landed awkwardly on a safety mat while attempting a catch.

On 23 September, NZC said Ravindra would require approximately six weeks to recover, with the player also expected to return for the ODI series.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Adam Milne is in line to feature in his first T20I in more than a year. He is part of a formidable pace-bowling group that includes Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy and Tickner. All-rounders Nathan Smith and Clarkson further strengthen New Zealand's options.

The five-match T20I series will be played from 22 October to 1 November, followed by five ODIs from 4 to 15 November. The two sides will then meet in a two-Test series.

New Zealand squad for T20I series against India

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner.