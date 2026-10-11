Hasan Mahmud becomes first Bangladesh pacer to claim Test hat-trick

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud (right) celebrates after taking a wicket on day two of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2026. — Afghanistan Cricket Board

ABU DHABI: Hasan Mahmud etched his name in Bangladesh cricket history on Sunday by becoming the first fast bowler from the country to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket during the ongoing one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The 26-year-old pacer achieved the milestone on the third day of the match, dismissing Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad and Zia-ur-Rehman in three consecutive deliveries during the 83rd over.

Hasan’s historic feat ended a 23-year wait for a Bangladesh Test hat-trick and made him only the third bowler from the country to achieve the milestone.

Leg-spinner Alok Kapali claimed Bangladesh’s first Test hat-trick against Pakistan in 2003, dismissing Shabbir Ahmed, Danish Kaneria and Umar Gul. Off-spinner Sohag Gazi later joined the exclusive list.

Hasan began the sequence by bowling Ismat for one with a sharp delivery that jagged back and sneaked under the batter’s bat.

On the next delivery, he induced an outside edge from Qais, who was caught brilliantly by wicketkeeper Litton Das after a diving effort behind the stumps.

Hasan completed the hat-trick by trapping Zia leg-before-wicket. Although the on-field umpire initially rejected the appeal, Bangladesh successfully overturned the decision after a review confirmed that the ball would have hit the stumps.

The three-wicket burst left Afghanistan struggling at 220-8, still 126 runs behind Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 346.

Rahmat Shah provided resistance with a determined knock, but Hasan’s late strikes dealt a significant blow to Afghanistan’s hopes of closing the gap.

Hasan subsequently completed a five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/55 in 21 overs as Afghanistan were bowled out for 240, handing Bangladesh a commanding first-innings lead of 106 runs.

Rahmat remained unbeaten on 105 off 216 deliveries, striking 10 fours and two sixes, but his century could not prevent Afghanistan from conceding a substantial deficit.

Seamer Ebadot Hossain provided excellent support with four wickets, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed one as Bangladesh strengthened their position in the one-off Test.