Rabada ruled out as South Africa name playing XI for first Australia Test

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada reacts during the fourth day of the second Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 23, 2025, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. — AFP

DURBAN: ICC World Test Championship holders South Africa have confirmed their playing XI for the first Test of their upcoming three-match series against Australia in Durban, with pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada ruled out.

Rabada continues to build towards a full return from injury and has been left out of the opening Test as South Africa take a cautious approach to his recovery.

The fast bowler returned to bowling during South Africa’s intra-squad practice match at the weekend and completed another training session at Kingsmead on Thursday.

However, the Proteas have opted to give him additional time to reach full match fitness ahead of a demanding eight-Test home summer.

“We did go the conservative route and give him a couple of extra days to get as close as he can be to 100% fitness,” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said.

Bavuma also stopped short of confirming whether Rabada would be available for the second Test, which begins on October 18.

“We’re confident in our medical team to get him to the place where we need him to be, but they haven’t officially handed over Kagiso, if I could put it that way,” Bavuma said. “He’s under their control. Obviously for us, as soon as he gets the green light, we expect him to be within that starting line-up.”

Anrich Nortje makes his return to Test cricket, having last featured in the format against the West Indies in 2023. He will lead the pace attack alongside Marco Jansen, while spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer complete the bowling attack.

Bavuma will captain the side after leading South Africa to a 2-1 ODI series victory over Australia in the build-up to the Test series.

The Durban Test will be the first meeting between South Africa and Australia in Test cricket since the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s in 2025.

Australia currently sit top of the WTC standings, with South Africa in second. Both sides are well placed in the race to qualify for next year’s World Test Championship Final at The Oval.

South Africa’s XI for the first Test

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harme and Anrich Nortje.

Series schedule