Trophy for Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series unveiled

Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan (left) and Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis pose with the trophy ahead of the T20I series at Saidpur Village in Islamabad on October 8, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: The trophy for Pakistan’s three-match home T20I series against Sri Lanka has been unveiled ahead of the opening fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The trophy features a polished golden sphere mounted on a sleek, elongated structure, with green and blue panels on either side displaying the national emblems of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It is presented on a red pedestal against a scenic mountainous backdrop.

The second and third T20Is will also be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 11 and 13 respectively.

Following the T20I series, England will join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for an ODI tri-series, which will be staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 18 to 31.

Sri Lanka will then play a three-day warm-up match in Islamabad from November 4 to 6 before beginning their two-Test series against Pakistan.

The Test series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27. The first Test is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13, while the second will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from November 17 to 21.

Sri Lanka’s upcoming tour marks their first visit to Pakistan for a bilateral short-format series since 2019. During their previous visit, the two sides contested a three-match T20I series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with Sri Lanka completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other 31 times in T20Is, with Pakistan holding the upper hand with 18 victories, while Sri Lanka have won 13 matches.

Squads

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka: Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Kusal Mendis (c), Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga and Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness).