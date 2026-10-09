Defending champions Pakistan announce squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Pakistan players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Hong Kong Sixes title by defeating Kuwait in the final at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on November 9, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, with Abbas Afridi named captain as the defending champions prepare to compete in the six-a-side tournament from 30 October to 1 November.

Pakistan will depart for Hong Kong on 28 October and compete alongside 11 other teams at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

The 12 participating teams have been divided into four pools of three teams each, with Pakistan drawn in Pool C alongside arch-rivals India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan will begin their campaign against the UAE at 7:35am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) before facing India at 11:15am PST on the same day.

The six-time champions will aim to retain their crown after winning the 2025 edition in impressive fashion.

Pakistan defeated Kuwait by 43 runs in the final on 9 November 2025 to claim their sixth title and become the most successful team in the tournament's history, moving ahead of England and South Africa, who have won five titles each.

Led by Abbas Afridi, Pakistan began their title-winning campaign with a four-wicket victory over Kuwait in the group stage. They subsequently defeated South Africa by five wickets in the quarter-final before edging Australia by one run in a thrilling semi-final.

In the final, Pakistan posted an imposing 135 for three in their allotted six overs. Captain Abbas Afridi led from the front with a blistering 52 off just 11 deliveries, while Abdul Samad scored 42 off 13 balls and Khawaja Nafay contributed 22 off six deliveries.

Pakistan's bowlers then restricted Kuwait to 92 runs, sealing a comprehensive 43-run victory and the championship.

Abbas Afridi was named Player of the Match in the final and Player of the Tournament in recognition of his outstanding performances throughout the competition.

Pakistan previously won the Hong Kong Sixes in 1992, 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2011 before ending their title drought in 2025. The latest triumph was particularly significant after Pakistan finished runners-up in the 2017 and 2024 editions.

Pakistan squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Mohammad Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Muhammad Shahzad and Saad Masood.

Team manager: Raza Kitchlew