Sahibzada Farhan backs Pakistan to maintain aggressive approach after first T20I win

Pakistan’s T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan speaks during the post-match presentation after his team’s victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 9, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan has expressed confidence in his team’s ability to maintain their aggressive approach after securing a victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Green Shirts chased down Sri Lanka’s 183-run target, losing six wickets in the 19th over, thanks to skipper Sahibzada Farhan’s 89 off 53 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries and four sixes, and Maaz Sadaqat’s 50 off 29 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Farhan praised his teammates for their contributions with the bat and ball, highlighting Fakhar Zaman’s explosive start and Maaz Sadaqat’s support during the run chase.

“As I said, as a captain, I am very confident in my boys. The way they delivered, the way Fakhar got us off to a start, and then later on, Maaz supported me, I think we will continue to play T20 cricket in the same way,” Farhan said.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s bowling performance, the skipper acknowledged that his side had done well during the powerplay and middle overs but conceded that they could have restricted Sri Lanka to a lower total.

“I think we did a reasonably good job in the middle, and especially our powerplay went really well. But we gave away a few too many runs in the middle. You know how T20 cricket is; sometimes things go one way, sometimes the other. But still, I think 180 was a good score on this wicket,” he added.

Farhan also praised Maaz for his recent form, emphasising the importance of making the most of opportunities when a player is performing well.

“I think, given the kind of form Maaz is in, he is one of the best players at the moment. I told him to make the most of his form because it does not last forever. But, mashallah, I am very happy for him in his first T20 as captain,” Farhan said.

The Pakistan captain also lauded debutant Mohammad Imran Randhawa for his impressive bowling display, which included two crucial wickets.

“I think the way he bowled was amazing, especially because we knew he was very good with the new ball. He has a lot of domestic cricket experience, so we were fully confident in him,” he concluded.

Pakistan will look to carry their winning momentum into the second T20I against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played at the same venue on 11 October.