PCB Chairman Naqvi hosts dinner for Pakistan team ahead of Sri Lanka T20Is

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosts Pakistan team players and management to dinner at a local hotel in Islamabad on October 8, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosted a dinner for the national men’s cricket team ahead of their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The dinner was held as the Pakistan squad prepares for the opening T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 9. The remaining two matches of the series will also be played at the same venue on October 11 and 13.

Naqvi interacted with the players and team management during the gathering, with the informal setting providing an opportunity for the PCB chairman to meet the squad before the start of the important home series.

The dinner also came as Pakistan begins a new phase in its T20I setup under newly appointed captain Sahibzada Farhan. The 15-member squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging players, with Farhan taking charge after leading Pakistan at the recently concluded Asian Games.

The PCB chairman’s interaction with the players is expected to help boost their confidence and morale ahead of the series, particularly after Pakistan’s narrow defeat to India in the Asian Games final.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be led by Kusal Mendis in the T20I series. Pakistan will be looking to make a strong start on home soil as the two sides meet in the first of three matches on Friday.

The dinner was also attended by members of the Pakistan team management, with head coach Mike Hesson leading the coaching staff for the T20I assignment. Shaun Tait, Michael Smith and Mansoor Amjad are among the members of the coaching team.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.