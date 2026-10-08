Commentary panel announced for Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series

An undated picture of former Pakistan captain Salman Butt. - Instagram/salmanbutt.09

RAWALPINDI: The commentary panel for Pakistan’s three-match home T20I series against Sri Lanka has been announced ahead of the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The five-member panel features former Pakistan cricketers Aamir Sohail, Bazid Khan and Salman Butt, along with former Pakistan women’s captain Urooj Mumtaz and Sri Lankan commentator Roshan Abeysinghe. Zainab Abbas will serve as the presenter for the series.

The second and third T20Is will also be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 11 and 13 respectively.

Following the T20I series, England will join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for an ODI tri-series, which will be staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 18 to 31.

Sri Lanka will then play a three-day warm-up match in Islamabad from November 4 to 6 before beginning their two-Test series against Pakistan.

The Test series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27. The first Test is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13, while the second will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from November 17 to 21.

Sri Lanka’s upcoming tour marks their first visit to Pakistan for a bilateral short-format series since 2019.

During their previous visit, the two sides contested a three-match T20I series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, with Sri Lanka completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

Historically, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other 31 times in T20Is, with Pakistan holding the upper hand with 18 victories, while Sri Lanka have won 13 matches.