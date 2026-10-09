Sri Lanka ease past Pakistan in U19 Women's T20 tri-series

Sri Lanka players celebrate taking a wicket dutring their U19 Women's T20 tri-series against Pakistan at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on October 9, 2026. — PCB

FAISALABAD: A disciplined bowling performance, followed by Sanjana Kavindi's anchoring half-century in the run chase, powered Sri Lanka to a resounding nine-wicket victory over hosts Pakistan in the sixth match of the U19 Women's T20 tri-series here at the Iqbal Stadium on Sunday.

Sri Lanka captain Chamudi Praboda's decision to field first proved beneficial as the touring side's bowling unit restricted the home side to a below-par total of 110/8 in 20 overs.

Opening batter Komal Khan waged a lone battle for the Green Shirts with a cautious half-century and top-scored with a 59-ball 54, comprising seven fours, until eventually falling victim to Chamodhi Herath on the fifth delivery of the penultimate over.

Besides Komal, only her fellow top-order batters Ravail Farhan (26) and Shahar Bano (14) could amass double figures.

For Sri Lanka, Danodya Sewmini, Nethmi Upeksha and Herath made one scalp apiece as five Pakistan batters, including Bano, were run out.

In turn, Sri Lanka made light work of the modest 111-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just one wicket and 28 balls to spare, courtesy of a century-plus opening partnership between Vimoksha Balasuriya and Kavindi.

Sri Lanka openers laid a solid foundation for a dominant run chase by registering a 108-run stand for the first wicket, which Mahnoor Zeb ultimately broke in the 15th over by getting rid of Kavindi, who walked back after top-scoring with a 46-ball 61, studded with eight fours and a six, when the visitors only needed three.

Opener Balasuriya eventually hit the winning runs on the second delivery of the next over and returned after scoring an unbeaten 43 off 46 deliveries, laced with four fours.

The nine-wicket victory lifted Sri Lanka to the top of the U19 Women's T20 tri-series standings as they now have six points in four matches, while home side Pakistan, who succumbed to their third defeat, remained at the bottom with just two points in as many games.

Pakistan's next fixture is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday against Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka will lock horns with the host nation again in their fifth match the following day.