Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan in T20I series opener

Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan (centre) flips the coin as Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (right) makes the call at the toss for their first T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 9, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the opening T20I of the three-match series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.



Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Muhammad Imran, Razaullah, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga and Nuwan Thushara.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 31 times in T20Is, and the Green Shirts hold the upper hand with 18 victories, while Sri Lanka have won 13 matches.

Their most recent meeting came in the Super Eights match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year, which the Green Shirts won narrowly by five runs.

Sri Lanka's last bilateral T20I series in Pakistan, however, was played in 2019, which the visitors clean swept 3-0.

Matches: 31

Pakistan: 18

Sri Lanka: 13

Form Guide

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enter the fixture with not all but similar momentum, as the Island nation have just one triumph in their last five T20Is, while the Green Shirts have two.

The hosts head into the T20I series opener after clinching a silver medal at the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition, as they lost to eventual champions India in the blockbuster final earlier this month.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, bagged a bronze medal by defeating Bangladesh in the third-place playoff at the Games.

Pakistan: L, W, A, W, L (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: W, L, A, L, L