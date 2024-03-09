Mbappe to Real Madrid would be ‘good’ for Spanish football, claims La Liga legend

Kylian Mbappe is expected to sign the pre-contract with Real Madrid in the coming days. — Reuters

Celta de Vigo striker Iago Aspas believed that Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe’s impending arrival at Real Madrid would be good for La Liga.

Aspas, who will turn 37 this year, is approaching the end of his career but the Spaniard is still at the top of his game and is Celta’s one of most important players.

Talking to Diario AS, Aspas talked about Mbappe’s potential arrival at the Spanish capital saying that the Frenchman’s signing would be good for the Spanish league as a whole as he is one of the best players in the world.

“It would be good for La Liga because the better players who come, the more repercussions and economic income will be generated. After that, the cake would have to be shared a little better so that the other teams could get a little closer to Real Madrid,” Aspas said while talking to Diario AS.

“On paper, it is very easy to say that Real Madrid are going to sweep everything Mbappe, but that has to be reflected on the pitch. PSG were also going to be the bomb with Messi and Neymar, but they didn’t win the Champions League any year.”

Continuing his talk, Aspas added that he has no intentions of leaving Celta Vigo as the Spaniard is aiming to retire at his boyhood club.

“Since I returned to Celta I said that I was going to spend as much time here as long as they wanted me. I’ve always thought about retiring here and that’s not going to get out of my head. Yes, there was a lot of interest and a few offers, but that has never caught my attention. I am very happy, calm at home with my family, my parents and friends. I’ve never thought about moving from here,” he added.

Remember, Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 10 in their 28th match of La Liga.