WATCH: Olivier Giroud sends emotional message after AC Milan departure

Giroud has netted 48 goals in 130 appearances for Milan. - Screengrab

French forward Olivier Giroud has confirmed his next career move following his announcement of departure from AC Milan.

Giroud had successful stints in the Premier League with both Arsenal and Chelsea during his career. The French international departed Chelsea in 2021 to make a move to Serie A with Milan.

During his five-and-a-half seasons at Arsenal, the 37-year-old scored 105 goals in 253 appearances and secured three FA Cups before departing in 2018 to join Chelsea.

At Stamford Bridge, Giroud spent over three years, scoring 39 goals and winning both the Champions League and Europa League.

Now, Giroud has revealed his next career step after confirming his departure from Milan this summer.

The former Arsenal striker disclosed that he will be heading to Major League Soccer in the United States, with recent reports suggesting he will be joining LAFC in Los Angeles, a move now officially confirmed.

"I'm here to tell you that the next two games will be my last for Milan. My career will continue in the MLS," Giroud told MilanTV.



"I'm very proud of everything I've done here at Milan across three seasons. It's the right time to announce it.

"Excuse me, I'm a bit emotional. So, yeah, my story with Milan ends this year but Milan will forever remain in my heart."

Since moving to Italy, Giroud has netted 48 goals in 130 appearances for Milan, including 16 in all competitions this season. The striker played a pivotal role in Milan clinching the Serie A title two years ago and is now setting his sights on the next chapter of his career in the United States.