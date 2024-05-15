Real Madrid achieve unique feat after thrashing Alaves

Jude Bellingham gave his side the lead in the 10th minute and Vinicius doubled the advantage before the half-hour mark. - Real Marid

Real Madrid achieved a unique feat on Tuesday after thrashing Alaves 5-0 in La Liga.

According to Opta, Real Madrid have kept 20 clean sheets in 36 La Liga matches this season, their most in a single season in the competition's history. They kept 19 clean sheets in the 1986/87, 1987/88 and 2019/20 seasons.

Jude Bellingham gave his side the lead in the 10th minute and Vinicius doubled the advantage before the half-hour mark.

Federico Valverde extended Madrid’s advantage to 3-0 in the first-half stoppage time.

Vinicius scored once again in the 70th minute and substitute Arda Guler added the fifth goal 11 minutes later.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is now looking forward to the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Madrid have already bagged their 36th LaLiga title and qualified for the Champions League final after beating Bayern Munich.

"These games are important to maintain the rhythm, the good dynamics, the motivation and the good play. There are two weeks left. Now we'll rest for a few days and next week we'll do some physical work. In the second week we will do tactical work," the coach told a news conference.

"For me as a coach, it's the best season. The team has been fantastic, we deservedly won LaLiga. We're on a cloud, but we have to keep going because we haven't played the most important game yet."

The Los Blancos are unbeaten in all competitions since January with the Spanish club’s young talent leading the charge.

"This team has a lot of talent. Very young people with a lot of quality. It has the opportunity to mark an era in the future, given the value of the youngsters we have."

The coach also shed light on the future of Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, who made a comeback in the German team after a three-year break, as his contract at Madrid expires at the end of the season.

"At the moment, we are not worried about what he is going to do, neither am I, nor the club, nor Toni. Until June 1, this is a secondary issue. We are now thinking about winning the Champions League,"

"The Ballon d'Or for Kroos? Well, anything can happen. If he wins the Champions League and the Euro. I think he can do a double. Germany can win with Kroos," he added.