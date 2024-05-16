Man City hit by injury below ahead of Premier League decider, FA Cup final

Ederson. - Reuters

Ederson will miss Manchester City’s Premier League title decider against West Ham and the FA Cup final due to a fracture in his right eye socket.

The City goalkeeper was substituted in the second half of his side’s 2-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday after being hit full in the face in an accidental collision with Spurs defender Cristian Romero.

Ederson initially attempted to continue playing but was withdrawn shortly after on the recommendation of City’s medical staff as his eye began to swell.

Further tests have confirmed that the Brazil international has suffered a minor fracture to his eye socket and will have to miss the home match against West Ham on Sunday and the Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley the following Saturday.

Ederson’s deputy, Stefan Ortega, who impressed after replacing him against Spurs, would have started in goal against United anyway. He has played in all the matches in the competition this season, and Pep Guardiola was committed to selecting him at Wembley regardless of Ederson’s availability.

Questions were initially raised about whether City had adhered to the correct concussion protocols, but Ederson passed all the necessary tests, was fully conscious, and confirmed to the club’s medical staff that he did not lose consciousness at any point.

However, it was observed that Ederson’s eye injury was showing a tendency to swell, and Guardiola was informed that the goalkeeper would need to be substituted.

Ederson appeared angry and frustrated after being taken off but understood the reasons for his withdrawal.

Ortega made three excellent saves in the final 20 minutes to frustrate Spurs, including a crucial stop to deny Son Heung-min.

City will become the first club in English football history to win four consecutive league titles if they beat West Ham at the Etihad. However, a draw, combined with an Arsenal win over Everton, would see City lose the title on goal difference.

In a statement, City said they could confirm Ederson “will miss the final two games of the season due to a small fracture of his eye socket” and wished him a “speedy recovery”.