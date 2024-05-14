Guardiola opens up as Man City gear up for crucial Tottenham clash

Pep Guardiola. - AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he didn’t think about winning the fourth straight Premier League title at the start of the season.

City will face Tottenham today in their penultimate league match of the season with a win taking them one step close to the historic title. Meanwhile, victory against West Ham on Sunday will help City secure the trophy.

“We have something unique in front of our eyes [but] in the beginning of the season, no, we didn’t think at all about winning four Premier Leagues,” the City boss was quoted as saying by mancity.com.

“But always there has to be something.

“When we were in February, March, April, it was ‘Oh, we are still there - we can do it’ and that ignited something in all our heads to say ‘Guys, no team has done it.’

“That shows how difficult it is. Liverpool in the 1980s, United with Sir Alex Ferguson in the 90s, Chelsea with [Roman] Abramovich and Jose [Mourinho] - even Arsenal with [Arsene] Wenger - they haven’t done it.

“They haven’t done it as it’s so difficult… it’s as simple as that.

“There can be a tendency for complacency, the opponents are better, injuries… there are so many circumstances which happen [and] that’s why you can’t do it.

“This year we survived five months without Kevin [De Bruyne], two months without Erling [Haaland], many problems and we have new players and every single game the people who were there recognise the team.

“Some players stepped up with minutes and have played really good.

“Our game helped us be where we are right now. I would say it’s not easiest opponent to play tomorrow. But it is what it is, and we go for it.”

Arsenal have a one-point lead over City with match remaining which means that the title will be decided on the final matchday of the season.