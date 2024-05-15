Haaland, De Bruyne etch names in record books as City beat Tottenham

Kevin De Bruyne has now assisted 10+ goals in six different Premier League seasons. - Reuters

Star striker Erling Haaland created another record as Manchester City edged closer to the Premier League title on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

According to Opta, Haaland has now scored 63 goals in 65 Premier League appearances, which is the most of any player in his first two seasons in the competition. Haaland is eight ahead of Andrew Cole, who scored 55.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne has now assisted 10+ goals in six different Premier League seasons; the joint-most of any player in the competition's history, along with Cesc Fabregas.

The victory ensured a two-point lead over Arsenal going into the season finale. City will face West Ham in the final game of the season at the Etihad on Sunday and a win at home will help them secure their fourth consecutive league title of the season.

“I like that they were so happy in the locker room but they know it’s not done,” City manager Pep Guardiola said after the match.

“I didn’t see an extra celebration. They know perfectly it will be tough.

“People have to come to Etihad at 3 on Sunday knowing it will be difficult. They have to come with their families and bring the energy, win every inch and metre and deserve to win that game.

“All we have to do is win that game. To have the chance to live that possibility we are so fortunate.

“Tomorrow start to think about West Ham. Of course, it’s a pleasure to give us a chance to defend against a contender like Arsenal.

“We have experience for a short time what happened against Aston Villa, 70-plus minutes, 2-0 down.

“The most famous goal of our club, Sergio Aguero scored 93:20 against QPR, we were 1-2 down after 90 minutes more or less.

“Now it’s against Michail Antonio and James Ward-Prowse, set-pieces and channels and think about it and focus perfectly.

“We have to win one more game to retain the title.

“This season after the Treble with Kevin six months out and Erling out and for the problems we have but still we are there.

“There is something in the training sessions, their mentality, the way they live, the mindset of the players.”