Raphael Varane says goodbye to Manchester United

Manchester United on Tuesday confirmed that Raphael Varane will leave the club in the summer, upon the expiry of his contract, after spending three seasons at Old Trafford.

The defender had joined the club in August 2021 and made 93 appearances, which included two goals.

The Frenchman was also part of the United side that won its first major trophy in six years, when lifting the 2023 Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium.

The centre-back has been on the sidelines since the 4-3 loss against Chelsea on 4 April as he recovers from injury.

If Varane regains fitness, he will be considered for selection for the remaining Premier League matches this season, against Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, and the FA Cup final versus Manchester City on 25 May.

“To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it has been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt,” Varane said.

"The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane. The atmosphere was amazing.

"I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Manchester United to understand what that represents.

"For my kids, it's home here. It is going to be a special place for me for life.

"When the fans go to Wembley it's something they remember for life," he added, ahead of our latest trip to the national stadium on 25 May, to face Manchester City in the Emirates FA Cup final.

"To share that moment with them [winning the Carabao Cup last season] was absolutely amazing.

"Despite the fact we have had a difficult season, I am very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy.

"I will see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye in the last home game this season. And it's going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure."