Mbappe engaged in ‘heated fight’ with PSG president: report

Nasser Al-Khelaifi (L) with Kylian Mbappe. — AFP

Kylian Mbappe was engaged in a heated fight with the president of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Nasser Al-Khelaifi before the club’s final Ligue 1 game against Toulouse on Sunday, reported La Parisien on Monday.

Last week, Mbappe confirmed his PSG departure in a video posted on his social media accounts where the 25-year-old thanked his teammates, past coaches and other club staff but he didn’t mention Al-Khelaifi throughout the video.

As per La Parisien, Nasser asked the Frenchman why there was no mention of him in the video. The fight got so intense that the walls of the dressing room were “shaking”, the report added.

As per multiple reports across France, Mbappe and Al-Khelaifi have not spoken to each other since February, when the Frenchman communicated his decision that he would not be staying at the club for another season.

Mbappe bid farewell to PSG after winning 14 trophies including six league titles. However, he couldn’t take his team to European glory as despite coming very close to winning in 2020, they lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

In his video, Mbappe didn’t mention where he would go next but as per reports, the Frenchman has already signed his contract with Madrid in February and the deal could be announced by the Spanish club after the Champions League final, which is on June 1.

Mbappe has been a long target of Los Blancos as they have been trying to sign the Frenchman since his AS Monaco but the deal never went through.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the signing-on fee for Mbappe will be around €100m and it will be paid across five seasons.

After a long wait of almost seven, Madrid will finally be able to get their hands on Mbappe, who will combine with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Jude Bellingham and others next season.