Conor McGregor questions Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s upcoming fight

The fight will be live-streamed on Netflix. - Reuters/IG/Jake Paul

Conor McGregor expressed he ‘doesn’t understand’ the upcoming fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, asserting the match-up is ‘a bit strange’

In a surprising revelation last week, it was confirmed that the heavyweight icon Tyson, 57, and the YouTuber Paul, 27, would engage in a contest at Texas' 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium, the residence of the Dallas Cowboys, on July 20.

Considering the substantial 30-year age difference between the two contenders, there are evident safety apprehensions preceding the encounter. Many boxing enthusiasts have voiced concerns for Tyson's well-being, especially given Iron Mike's retirement from professional boxing dating back to 2005.

But, Tyson returned from retirement previously to face Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match titled 'Lockdown Knockdown' in November 2020. The former undisputed world champion is resolute in proving his critics wrong once again.

Following Thursday's announcement, Paul's longstanding rival KSI expressed that the impending bout is 'disheartening' and an unwanted confrontation, while Tommy Fury urged fellow fighters to let the 'legends of the sport' remain in history.

Meanwhile, UFC superstar McGregor has questioned the appeal of the fight but extended his best wishes to Tyson ahead of the event, which will be streamed live on Netflix.

"Oh jeez, it’s a bit strange, you know," McGregor told The Illuminerdi YouTube channel.

"The interest is low… I don’t know. I don’t understand it. I wish well for Mike [Tyson]."

Speaking to iFL TV, a saddened Eddie Hearn claimed it ‘breaks his heart’ to see ‘one of the greatest fighters that ever lived’ return to compete against a YouTuber-turned-boxer.

"I guess if you criticise it you’re a hater, aren’t you? So I’m probably not the best person to ask because I love the sport of boxing,’ the promoter said.

"So I find it incredibly sad, but it’s a big event, you can’t deny that.

"But is he 60 yet, Mike Tyson? 58? Something like that? One of the greatest fighters that ever lived.

"But I’m one of a small per cent of absolute mad boxing lovers that it actually breaks my heart to see that.

‘But it is a big event on a new platform, big stadium, and there will be a lot of people watching it.

"Obviously a very powerful platform, I’m sure it will be a huge event. Great platform, to see them doing live sport – like Amazon – it’s fantastic. The more platforms the better," he added.