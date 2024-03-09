Francis Ngannou shares surprising revelation about Anthony Joshua after KO defeat

The two-time heavyweight champion managed to floor Ngannou thrice. -REUTERS

Francis Ngannou has pledged to continue boxing following his profound knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, acknowledging his astonishment at his opponent's 'timing' in their bout.

In Saudi Arabia on Friday evening, Joshua produced an outstanding performance, requiring only two rounds to triumph over Ngannou.

The two-time heavyweight champion managed to floor Ngannou thrice throughout the contest as the ex-UFC heavyweight champion, reeling from Joshua's merciless knockout blow, required oxygen and attention from the ringside doctor.

When questioned about his emotions after the knockout by Joshua, Ngannou responded, "Sad, that’s how I’m feeling."

Ngannou has now both Joshua and Tyson Fury on his record but insists he will continue boxing. "‘I think I can still do both.

"I’m going to take some time to rest, come back and make it.

"I knew what I was doing was dangerous to come to the top of the game from my beginning and that’s what happened," he added.

Meanwhile, he opened up on what surprised him about Joshua. "I think he got the right timing. It was about the timing, mostly," he added.

Ngannou also featured in another interview and stressed that he intends to carry on boxing.

"Absolutely, I think right now I have an obligation to continue, I think boxing owes me now and I intend to collect what it owes me.

"I appreciate the support. As always, I will come back. This was a fall, I lost the battle tonight but the war is still on.

"At the end of the day it’s a matter for me, I think the biggest victory for me is to continue fighting, and the defeat is not actually losing the fight, defeat would be like quitting or letting it get to you," he concluded.