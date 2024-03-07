Jake Paul set to face Mike Tyson in Netflix live boxing showdown

This marks streaming giant's latest venture into the world of live sports.- Netflix

Jake Paul is scheduled to face former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a boxing match set to be live-streamed on Netflix.

The bout is set to occur on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas and will be accessible to all Netflix subscribers. Further details, such as the co-main event and undercards, will be disclosed at a later date. The event is a collaboration between Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), owned by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian.

This won't be the first occasion where Paul and Tyson share a boxing card. In 2020, Paul participated in the co-main event of a pay-per-view, where Tyson engaged in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr.

It marked Tyson's return to boxing after a hiatus since 2006. In that event, Paul secured a knockout victory in the second round against former NBA player Nate Robinson, marking Paul's second professional boxing match.



Paul has racked up a pro record of 9 wins, 1 loss, with 6 knockouts since his debut in January 2020. He most recently defeated Ryan Bourland via TKO on March 2. Tyson has a pro record of 50 wins, and 6 losses, with 44 knockouts.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard,” Paul said.

“Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons. Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we’re about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world – a testament to all we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time.

"Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th," Paul added.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Tyson said. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

This marks Netflix’s latest venture into the world of live sports. The streaming giant most recently aired “The Netflix Slam,” a tennis matchup between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. Prior to that, they aired the golf event “The Netflix Cup.” Netflix is also set to become the weekly home of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” beginning in 2025.