Imad Wasim will play T10 League: confirms Junaid Khan

KARACHI: All-rounder Imad Wasim will skip the National T20 Cup to participate in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League, Islamabad’s head coach Junaid Khan told GeoSuper.tv.

In an exclusive interview, Khan said Imad Wasim sees his future in league cricket, hence he decided to go to the T10 League.

“Imad feels he has a better future in league cricket hence he decided to play in T10 League and PCB issued him NOC,” he said.

Imad, on Friday, was named in Islamabad’s squad by PCB. He was supposed to play under the leadership of Haris Rauf.



Imad was not part of Islamabad's playing XI for opening game against Karachi Whites.

Earlier, his participation was uncertain about obtaining a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to play the forthcoming T10 League, starting on November 28

PCB hasn’t granted NOC to Imad as the high-ups want all players to participate in the upcoming National T20 Cup.

Imad is a part of Deccan Gladiators for the T10 League. The franchise is also looking towards the PCB to get a green signal on Imad’s availability.

“He hasn’t got the NOC so far. Let’s see what PCB decides,” Gladiators’ spokesperson told GeoSuper.tv

Gladiators will take on New York Strikers in the opening match on November 28.

Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik and rookie wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris have already withdrawn from the T10 League to play the national tournament.

Both Haris and Malik had a contract with T10 team New York Strikers.