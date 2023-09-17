Hasan Ali reacts after being asked to 'retire from white-ball cricket'

Hasan Ali could replace Naseem Shah in Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023. - AFP

Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali was left disappointed after being asked to retire from white-ball cricket on Sunday.

Taking to microblogging website X, formerly known as Twitter, a user said that Arshad Iqbal should be preferred over Ali if Pakistan needs a replacement for the injured Naseem Shah ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 next month.

“Look at the extra bounce he [Arshad Iqbal] gets, hardly bowls bad balls and make batsmen work hard for runs. Hasan to bs ata hi batsmen ko set karny k lia hai [Hasan only helps the batsmen get set on the crease] Please @RealHa55an announce retirement from white ball cricket, humain zalil nahi hona aik or WC ma [we don’t want to get embarrassed in another World Cup],” a user on X tweeted.

In reply, Hasan admitted that Iqbal is a “very good bowler” but was surprised about being asked to retire at the young age of 29.

It must be noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued an update regarding pacer Shah's shoulder injury on Saturday.

ESPNcricinfo reported that the 20-year-old could miss the entire ICC World Cup 2023, which begins in India next month, due to a shoulder injury.

The injury to Shah’s right shoulder is worse than what was initially suspected and the speedster could remain on the sidelines till the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board's medical team has been monitoring the status of Naseem Shah’s shoulder injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2023. Medical consultations with the experts are underway to provide the best possible care to Naseem," PCB said in an update.

"The PCB medical panel will decide on the fast bowler's return to cricket based on further assessments," the statement added.

In the 46th over during Pakistan's second game against India at the Asia Cup last week, Naseem walked off the field on the reserve day organised for that game. Soon after, the PCB issued a press release stating that the right-arm pacer had been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

The PCB is likely to make the final decision once they have results from Shah’s secondary scans in a few days.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.