PCB provides update on Naseem Shah's shoulder injury

Naseem Shah could remain on the sidelines till the PSL next year - AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued an update regarding pacer Naseem Shah's shoulder injury sustained during the match against India at the 2023 Asia Cup.

ESPNcricinfo reported that the 20-year-old could miss the entire ICC World Cup 2023, which begins in India next month, due to a shoulder injury.

The injury to Naseem Shah’s right shoulder is worse than what was initially suspected and the speedster could remain on the sidelines till the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board's medical team has been monitoring the status of Naseem Shah’s shoulder injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2023. Medical consultations with the experts are underway to provide the best possible care to Naseem," PCB said in an update.

"The PCB medical panel will decide on the fast bowler's return to cricket based on further assessments," the statement added.

In the 46th over during Pakistan's second game against India at the Asia Cup last week, Naseem walked off the field on the reserve day organised for that game. Soon after, the PCB issued a press release stating that the right-arm pacer had been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

Shah suffered an injury to a muscle just below his bowling shoulder and is not a recurrence of any previous shoulder injuries.

Zaman Khan, who replaced Shah during the Asia Cup, could be called up for the World Cup if needed.

The PCB is likely to make the final decision once they have results from Shah’s secondary scans in a few days.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

According to the tournament's regulations, all teams must finalise their 15-player squads prior to September 28, with any replacements after this date requiring approval from the ICC.