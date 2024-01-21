Sania Mirza breaks silence on Shoaib Malik’s marriage with Sana Javed

Sania Mirza (L) and Shoaib Malik (R) have now been divorced as confirmed by the former's family. — AFP

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s family issued a statement after ex-husband Shoaib Malik’s marriage with Pakistani actor Sana Javed became public on Saturday (January 20).

Sania’s sister, Anam Mirza, took to her Instagram account to make the first public statement from the family, confirming that while the Indian tennis star always preferred to keep her life private, it was important for everyone to know that the two got divorced months ago.

“Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead,” wrote Sania’s sister.

She then concluded the statement after asking everyone to respect their family’s privacy at such a sensitive moment.

“At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” added Anam in the statement.

It has now been confirmed that Malik and Sania got divorced months ago, sources told Geo News on Saturday that the reason behind the separation was the all-rounder's regular interactions with other females.

The former tennis star tried to ignore Malik’s actions for so long, but then finally decided to take the big step of divorce.

Sources further revealed that Malik’s family was extremely sad over the separation from Sania as they never wanted the two to divorce. They also tried their best to rebuild the relationship between them.

The all-rounder was in contact with Sana for a long time, who was having trouble in her marriage life with renowned singer Umair Jaswal.

The right-arm off-spinner will continue to meet his son Izhan Mirza Malik in Dubai as per the law.