WATCH: Lionel Messi driving theme park car at Disneyland Paris

Lionel Messi (R) is driving a theme park car with his son (L) enjoying at Disneyland Paris

Argentina's superstar soccer player Lionel Messi was spotted driving a bright pink theme park car during his family trip to Disneyland Paris in France.

The Inter Miami player was recently back in Europe to collect the eighth Ballon d’Or of his remarkable career.

During his vacation, which came at the end of his debut campaign in MLS, Messi along with his family visited Disneyland Paris.

He took his young family along for a fun-filled day out, with the Argentine superstar happy to play the doting dad despite forever operating under the brightest of spotlights.

An eagle-eyed fan spotted the 2022 World Cup winner driving the colourful sports car around the track and shared the video on his X handle, previously known as Twitter.

What's next for Messi?

Messi has now taken in his final competitive game of 2023 – with Argentina playing out an eventful 2026 World Cup qualifier against Brazil at the Maracana – and will not be seen on the field again until Inter Miami return for pre-season.

Various friendly dates are being mooted for the Florida-based outfit, although talk of facing Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo has been played down.

