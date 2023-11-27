Quetta Gladiators react to rumours of 'trading' three Peshawar Zalmi players for Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah has decided not to play for Quetta Gladiators - AFP

The hype before the draft of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine is touching its peak with franchises finalising their retentions.

The teams are actively engaging their fans on social media and the biggest attraction is gained by pacer Naseem Shah, who has reportedly decided to leave Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, and Peshawar Zalmi are the franchises looking for the 20-year-old and have actively made posts.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators' Head of Player Acquisition and Media, Nabeel Hashmi has reacted to a rumour circulated in which Gladiators have demanded three players - Saim Ayub, Haseebullah, and Mohammad Haris in order to trade Naseem.

The rumour went viral after Peshawar Zalmi's chairman Javed Afridi posted an Instagram story where he suggested that a team is demanding these three players. However, he didn't name the franchise.

Nabeel Hashmi, in his Twitter post, confirmed that this is false information since no franchise can make such an 'unreasonable demand' from the other.

Remember, Naseem is likely to don Islamabad United's jersey. The 20-year-old will be traded to Islamabad after he opted not to continue with Quetta Gladiators.

The agreement between Naseem and Islamabad United has been settled at 90%.

Meanwhile, Sources revealed Gladiators want hard-hit batter Azam Khan in place of Naseem while Mohammad Wasim Jr is also likely to be traded to Gladiators.

PCB had previously opened the registration window for foreign players. The flagship event is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March, 2024.

Franchisees will submit relegation requests for players before finalising retentions. Following the floating of relegation requests, all teams have the chance to match the player's base category. If the player's base category is not matched, they may be relegated to a category below their base category.

The PSL 9 Draft is tentatively scheduled to take place in mid-December, immediately following the conclusion of the National T20.