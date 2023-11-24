Naseem Shah to play for Islamabad United in PSL 9: sources

The right-arm pacer has been part of Gladiators in PSL since 2019 - Screengrab

KARACHI: Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is likely to don Islamabad United's jersey in season nine of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), sources told GeoSuper.tv.

According to details, the 20-year-old will be traded to Islamabad after he opted not to continue with Quetta Gladiators.

The agreement between Naseem and Islamabad United has been settled at 90 per cent.

Meanwhile, Sources revealed Gladiators want hard-hitter batter Azam Khan in place of Naseem Shah while Mohammad Wasim Jr is also likely to be traded to Gladiators.

It must be noted Naseem had decided to part ways with the franchise due to personal reasons. The right-arm pacer has been part of Gladiators since 2019.

Earlier this week, PCB revealed the pick order for the Player Draft of the PSL 9.

Quetta Gladiators will make the first pick, meanwhile Karachi Kings and two-time champions Islamabad United will have the second and third picks. The fourth and fifth picks will be done by Peshawar Zalmi and last season’s runners-up Multan Sultans respectively while winners of the past two editions Lahore Qalandars will finish the first round with the sixth pick.

PCB had previously opened the registration window for foreign players. The flagship event is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March, 2024.

Franchisees will now submit relegation requests for players before finalising retentions. Following the floating of relegation requests, all teams have the chance to match the player's base category. If the player's base category is not matched, they may be relegated to a category below their base category.

The PSL 9 Draft is tentatively scheduled to take place in mid-December, immediately following the conclusion of the National T20.

Remember, PCB and franchises agreed last week that the dates of PSL 2024 will be finalised upon the advice of the government of Pakistan during the governing council's meeting. The general election has been announced to take place on February 8, 2024.

With the general election announced to take place during the same window, it was unanimously agreed by both parties that formal advice be expeditiously sought from the government of Pakistan over finalising the exact dates for the tournament.

On the other hand, franchisees also urged the PCB to accelerate the process for the sale of PSL Media rights.