Qasim Akram eyes spin-bowling all-rounder spot after Imad Wasim's retirement

Qasim Akram/Instagram

KARACHI: After the sudden retirement of Imad Wasim, Pakistan cricket fans are concerned regarding who will claim the spin bowling all-rounder position in the team.

With Mohammad Nawaz’s troubling form, the Pakistan team is in desperate need of a good spin bowling all-rounder and they require someone who is young and can serve the team for a long time.

One such player, who is promising and the PCB has already invested in him a lot is Qasim Akram.

The 20-year-old is currently featuring in the National T20 Cup for Lahore Blues. Speaking to GeoSuper.tv., Qasim Akram seemed quite optimistic regarding his future.

“This tournament is quite important for me. I want to give my best and will try to become the player of the tournament," he stated.



When asked regarding the vacant spot of spin-bowling all-rounder now available after Imad Wasim’s retirement, he said that he has prepared himself for an international call-up and is always ready to play for the Pakistan team.

In a few days, Qasim Akram will be turning 21 and he has ample experience of professional cricket. He has played 24 First-Class matches, averaging 44 with the bat, and has also taken 30 wickets.

He has also played 40+ T20 games, scoring runs at crucial times and taking wickets at a good economy have been the highlight of his career. The youngster also has leadership experience as he has led at the junior level many times, with the recent most instance being at the Asian Games 2023.

Technically Qasim Akram has made his T20I debut already for Pakistan as the games of Asian Games 2023 were counted as T20 Internationals.

He took the name of Shoaib Malik as his ideal player since he has watched him a lot and wants to be as good as the veteran. Lastly, he concluded by saying, “It is always a dream to be a part of the Pakistan Team. I will try my best to deliver good performances and get in the National Squad as soon as possible.”