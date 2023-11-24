WATCH: Mohammad Hafeez praises Sarfaraz Ahmed for respecting domestic cricket

Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmed - ICC

Pakistan men's team is currently training at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for their Test tour of Australia

On November 24, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf visited the camp and interacted with the entire team including the supporting staff

Team Director Mohammad Hafeez was also a part of this interaction and a video has circulated where he can be seen praising former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Mohammad Hafeez highlighted the best thing about Sarfaraz Ahmed is that after being dropped from the side, he went back to domestic cricket and performed there.



“The best thing about Sarfaraz Ahmed is that he respected domestic cricket. He did not miss even a single match of domestic competitions. He is the most senior of this team and he never took rest. His participation in domestic cricket is commendable," Hafeez stated.

The Team Director further added when these senior players go back to domestic cricket, they are looked upon by youngsters as role models. After Hafeez’s remarks, Zaka Ashraf also lauded Sarfaraz’s good performance in Test cricket and he asked him to do the same on the Australia tour.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sarfaraz was the second-highest run-getter of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023 and he led his side Karachi Whites to winning the trophy. He averaged 99 with the bat in the event and now the fans hope that he continues his great form on the Australia tour too.

The National team is scheduled to depart for Australia on November 30. They will commence their tour by engaging in a 4-day practice match against the Prime Minister’s XI, followed by the three Test Matches.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia tour schedule:

Four-day match: PM’s XI vs Pakistan – December 6-9: Manuka Oval, Canberra

1st Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 14-18: Perth Stadium

2nd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)