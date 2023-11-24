WATCH: Zaka Ashraf boosts team morale as players gear up for Australia tour

Zaka Ashraf interacts with Pakistan team - PCB

The Pakistan squad for the test tour of Australia is presently undergoing a training camp in Rawalpindi.

On November 24, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf paid a visit to the preparatory camp.

During his visit, Zaka Ashraf met with the players and engaged in conversations with them. He had discussions with Shan Masood, the newly appointed Test captain, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the T20I captain.

The support staff was also observed interacting with the chairman of the Management Committee.

A key reason for his visit was to uplift the spirits of the players and infuse positive energy into the camp. Zaka Ashraf specifically praised Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam, considering them as sources of immense pride for Pakistan. He also assured Shaheen Shah Afridi of the PCB’s unwavering support.

The National team is scheduled to depart for Australia on November 30. They will commence their tour by engaging in a 4-day practice match against the Prime Minister’s XI, followed by the three Test Matches.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia tour schedule:

Four-day match: PM’s XI vs Pakistan – December 6-9: Manuka Oval, Canberra

1st Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 14-18: Perth Stadium

2nd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)