WATCH: Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed enjoy Imam-ul-Haq’s Qawwali night

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam and Usman Qadir are enjoying Qawwali night. — Screengrab

The wedding festivities of Pakistan’s left-handed opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq, began with an energetic Qawwali night in Lahore on Thursday (November 23), with a number of famous personalities attending the event.

Among the attendees, two of Pakistan’s former captains — Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed — were seen enjoying the music with the latter having fun to the fullest.

The video of the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain went viral on social media in no time.

The qawwals were singing the famous rendition of “Mera Piya Ghar Aaya”, while Sarfaraz was enjoying the beat and music, Babar was sitting next to him with just a smile on his face.

WATCH

Renowned commentator and presenter Zainab Abbas, chief selector Wahab Riaz and former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed were also seen at the event.



Imam’s Nikah ceremony to Anmol Mehmood is set to take place on November 25 while the date of the Valima reception is scheduled on November 26.

Other cricketing stars such as Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, and others from the national team, are anticipated to grace the joyous occasion. Invitations will also extend to former players and management personnel.

The camp for the Pakistan Test tour to Australia is underway and Imam is expected to join the camp after his Valima ceremony. The camp will run till November 28 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium and the team will fly out on November 30 from Lahore.

Pakistan squad

Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nauman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Schedule of Pakistan’s Test tour of Australia

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium

Second Test: December 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground

Third Test: January 3-7, Sydney Cricket Ground