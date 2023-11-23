Haseebullah aims to bat like Adam Gilchrist

The 20-year-old batter hails from Pishin district of Balochistan - ICC/AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan's premier domestic competition - National T20 2023 is all set to start from 24th November 2023 with 18 teams participating in it.

The tournament is a pathway for young stars and holds great significance because the top players of the National T20 gets everyone’s attention and their road to Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the national team gets easier.

One such emerging star would be Haseebullah Khan who would try his level best to deliver well in the National T20 Cup 2023. Haseebullah, who is representing Multan in the domestic season 2023, was the Player of the Tournament of the Pakistan Cup 2023. He would look to carry forward his good form into T20s now.

Talking to Geo Super, the emerging batter highlighted the importance of the National T20 Cup for him. Haseebullah pointed out the fact that he plays for the team and tries his best to get his team over the finishing line.

“I thank ALLAH for my performance. I have been doing well in One-Day cricket for the last three years. I stick to my basics and try to give my best for the team. Unfortunately, we couldn’t win the semi-final of the Pakistan Cup 2023 but in the National T20 I will once again try my best and stick to my team’s plan”, he added.



The 20-year-old batter hails from Pishin district of Balochistan. His List-A average with the bat is 48. His T20 numbers aren’t that extraordinary but he is fast adapting to this format and he is someone to look out for in the future.

Haseebullah revealed that few players from Balochistan have made it to the top level. “I will try my best to play for Pakistan and have a long career for Pakistan," he further added. The young wicket-keeper batter believed that if he managed to play for Pakistan, then more youngsters of Balochistan would start taking an interest in cricket.

Upon being asked about his favourite wicket-keeper batter or a wicket-keeper batter whom Haseebullah watches the most, he took the name of Adam Gilchrist. “I try to play like Adam Gilchrist. He was aggressive and I also try to bat aggressively”, Haseebullah stated.

Haseebullah scored 326 runs in the Pakistan Cup 2023 for Multan at an average of 65.20. He was named Player of the Tournament and also the best wicket-keeper of the event.