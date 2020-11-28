PFF to honour Diego Maradona, Wali Mohammad in Challenge Cup

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced that it will honour Diego Maradona during the PFF Challenge Cup Football, which starts next week in Lahore.

An official of the PFF confirmed that a decision has been taken to honour Maradona along with former national team player Wali Mohammad during a Challenge Cup game.

The PFF announcement came after FIFA said it requested all its members association to observe a minute of silence to honour Maradona, who passed away recently.

“We will follow the FIFA request but it was already decided on Friday to honour Maradona and Wali Mohammad, who also passed away recently, as a sign of respect and mourn during the first fixtures of every team in the upcoming National Challenge Cup,” said PFF director technical Daniel Limones.

“Maradona is and was the reason that many of us fell in love with football and this will be, in a tiny way, our way to honour the legend,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, FIFA, in a statement, stated that the world of football will honour Diego Maradona during various competitions this weekend.

“As the world of football mourns the passing of Diego Armando Maradona, FIFA has today requested its 211 member associations to call upon all competition organisers to hold a minute of silence at every football match this coming weekend, or at the next possible occasion, to honor one of the greatest football icons of all time,” the FIFA had said.

The legendary footballer from Argentina, Diego Maradona, had passed away on November 25th at his home Buenos Aires due to cardiac arrest.

