Govt of Pakistan complains to FIFA regarding Normalisation Committee

The Government of Pakistan has complained to FIFA regarding its Normalisation Committee’s activities in the country, the world governing body’s spokesperson has confirmed to The News.

“We can confirm that we have received a letter from Pakistan’s government, which will be answered accordingly," the English daily quoted a FIFA spokesperson as saying.

Federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza, at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, sent a letter to FIFA, stating that it’s Normalisation Committee was siding with one particular footballing faction and exceeding its mandate, The News stated.

Dr Mirza, in her letter, asked FIFA to send a delegation of representatives to Pakistan in order to resolve the administrative tug of war that has long marred the Pakistan Football Federation and crippled the sport in the country.

Constituted in September 2019 with the mandate of holding PFF elections in nine months, the Normalisation Committee failed to do so, following which its tenure was extended till December 2020.

