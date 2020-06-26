Liverpool become English Premier League champions for first time in history

Liverpool are the 2020-21 English Premier League champions. Photo: AFP

Liverpool Football Club have become the English Premier League champions for the first time in their history.

The Reds' crowning moment came after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the wee hours of Friday, putting Liverpool's current tally of 86 points out of reach of any of the chasing pack.

While Liverpool have been English champions before, they had never won the first division in the Premier League era, which began in 1992.

They came agonisingly close under multiple managers over the years, including Brendan Rodgers when club legend Steven Gerrard's infamous slip dashed their hopes.

They were second-best last season too when City beat them to the title, if only just. However, they romped to the title this time around, dropping just seven points so far and wrapping up the title with seven more matches to spare.

