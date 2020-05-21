Football is closer to coming back: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

Back to work: Jurgen Klopp arrives at Liverpool's training ground on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is optimistic about the chances of completing the Premier League season as the champions-elect returned to training in small groups on Wednesday.

Klopp's side were just two wins away from ending a 30-year wait to win the title when the English top-flight was shutdown more than two months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Six positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in the Premier League's first round of 748 tests of players and staff ahead of a return to socially distanced training this week.

At the start of the outbreak, Klopp accepted football should be suspended if it would help save even one life.

But the German believes it is now safe for players to return to phase one of training.

"I always said we don’t want to rush anything, but I don’t think it is rushed. It is for the first step, for this kind of social distancing training," Klopp told the Liverpool website.

"It was a long time, it is still ongoing, but the development is going with everything in the right direction and that helps.

"That football is closer to coming back I think is really a good sign for people as well."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is also heartened that just 0.8 percent of the tests carried out by the Premier League resulted in positive cases.

"A lot of people have been tested and the signs are encouraging," said Wilder, whose side are in contention to qualify for European competition for the first time in their history.

Germany's Bundesliga resumed its season behind closed doors last weekend, becoming the first major league to return to action.

The Premier League's target of restarting on June 12 has been called into question by players' concern for their welfare, both from the threat of the virus and injuries with little preparation time after such a long layoff.

However, Wilder does not believe fitness should be an issue as players have been able to maintain their conditioning during the lockdown.

"They weren't off to Dubai or Vegas eating and drinking whatever they want," Wilder added.

"They've got a professionalism about them and my players are in absolutely brilliant condition. We've tested them right the way through. They've got individual programmes. They didn't know when this was going to kick-start and they had to be ready."

