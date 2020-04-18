PFF normalisation committee seeks deadline extension

Hamza Khan, the chairman of PFF Normalisation Committee.

The FIFA-appointed normalisation committee within Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is seeking an extension in the deadline to complete its mandate after COVID-19 pandemic halted football and other activities around the world.

Hamza Khan, the chairman of PFF NC, has confirmed that PFF is already in discussion with FIFA and AFC for a possible extension following the worldwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, adding that they are likely to get the sought extension.

“We were on track and moving towards right direction but unfortunately this happened and it is highly unlikely now that we’ll be able to complete PFF elections by the given deadline of June 2020,” Hamza told a group of journalist during an online conference.

“We are already in communication with FIFA and AFC on this and will discuss our timeline when we get a final reply from authorities,” he said.

FIFA had announced the committee in September 2019 and set a nine-month deadline to complete its mandate of holding free and fair elections.

The committee has already formed various provincial NCs and was moving towards scrutiny before the COVID19 outbreak paused all activities.

He further said that the PFF has also sought FIFA’s assistance in supporting footballers, referees and other members of the football family who are affected due to the lockdown.



“We don’t have sufficient funds and that’s why we are unable to support them directly but we have contacted FIFA and AFC on this and if they releases any special grant, we will for sure support all such members of Football family,” Hamza said.

“We are also in touch with FIFA and WHO for various awareness campaigns and soon we’ll launch a campaign for the masses featuring our football stars,” the committee head stated.

The chairman of PFF normalization committee, once again, rejected allegations of siding with any fraction of the PFF.

“If you know, people from both the fractions have been saying things which at least confirms that I am not taking any sides. For the normalization committee, all the groups are equal and there is no truth in rumors that we are trying to create a new group,” he reiterated.

“I contacted both groups to work with us. One group didn’t even share the previous audit reports with us which created problems for us as well."

