IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis makes honest admission about RCB's bowling attack

Faf du Plessis talks after the game. - BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis conceded that his side lack the bowling attack to challenge opposition sides after Mumbai Indians (MI) handed them a seven-wicket thrashing in an IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

After 196 proved insufficient for RCB, Captain Du Plessis remarked that their batsmen need to consistently aim for totals exceeding 200 if they are to entertain hopes of winning games and staging a comeback in the remainder of the season.

RCB suffered their fifth loss in six matches in IPL 2024, and the drubbing at the Wankhede would have disheartened even the most optimistic of RCB fans. Half-centuries from Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Dinesh Karthik helped the visiting side post 196 on the scoreboard despite failures from Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli.

However, the target was chased down by MI in just 15.3 overs as they made a mockery of the chase at the Wankhede Stadium. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya tore into the RCB bowlers.

Not a single RCB bowler managed to escape the carnage, as all 6 bowlers employed by Captain Faf du Plessis conceded more than 10 runs per over. Pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj leaked 37 runs in 3 overs in a disappointing display on Thursday.

"I feel like from a batting perspective, we have to push for that 200. We don't have as many weapons in our bowling. So it comes down to the batting. From a bowling perspective, we have lacked penetration. We have to get them two or three down in the powerplay. Always feels like we are on the back foot after the first four overs," Faf du Plessis said.

RCB have struggled to defend totals in this season after having failed to pick a well-rounded bowling attack at the auction. RCB did not have an established spinner as they picked the likes of Karn Sharma and Mayank Dagar. It was a harsh reality check for RCB at the Wankhede as it looked like a total of even 250 would not have been safe.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis was envious of MI as he heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, who stood out from the rest with a sensational five-wicket haul.

"He has been the difference in the two innings. We put them under pressure but the one guy, being out there myself, and you see him with the ball in his hand. You want to put him under pressure, but the variety does everyone in. He has got a really good bouncer, a slower ball. Someone like Malinga was the best bowler in T20 cricket, but Bumrah has taken over the reins. You know you can bring him on and take the wickets but also be defensive," Du Plessis said.

Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul, his second in T20s, giving away just 21 runs in his 4-over quota.