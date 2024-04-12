Imam-ul-Haq compares Babar Azam’s captaincy with Sarfaraz Ahmed

Imam-ul-Haq (L) believes that Sarfaraz Ahmed had more support than Babar zam during his time. — AFP

Pakistan’s left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq compared Babar Azam’s captaincy with former Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying that the latter had more support during matches.

Imam, who has represented Pakistan in 98 international matches, stated that Sarfaraz had the support of former director Mickey Arthur and Inzamam-ul-Haq when it came to decision makings but that was not the case with Babar.

"Babar Azam gives proper opportunity to the players. Sarfaraz bhai also gave opportunities, but he had Mickey [Arthur] and Inzamam Ul Haq behind him. Babar didn't have that kind of support in his era, but he backed the players a lot and had great communication with them," Imam said while talking to a local captain.

Imam then stated that the captain should be given complete authority in selecting players as they are the ones who are held responsible when things go south.

"Captain should be given complete authority to pick the players he wants because he would be held accountable for the results," he said.

The left-handed opener also praised Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying he is very “street smart” and makes quick decisions.

"I really like Sarfaraz bhai's T20 captaincy. He is very street-smart. He knows how to read the game and make quick decisions," the 28-year-old added.

Remember, Sarfaraz is one of the most successful captains of Pakistan's history. He guided Pakistan to their first-ever Champions Trophy win and also won a record 11 consecutive T20 international series.

Pakistan was also ranked number one in T20I cricket for the major part of his captaincy. However, after Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 — where they failed to make it to the knockout stages — he was dismissed from the captaincy.

On the other hand, Babar Azam has so far captained Pakistan in five international tournaments — T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022, Asia Cup 2022 and 2023, and World Cup 2023 — but the Green Shirts have not won any ICC or Asia Cup titles under his leadership.