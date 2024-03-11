PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined after code of conduct violation

Naseem Shah. - X@iNaseemShah

Islamabad United’s pacer Naseem Shah was fined 10 per cent of match fee by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday.

The fine has been handed for a level 1 breach of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Naseem had kicked the stumps after the end of Multan Sultans’ innings.



"Naseem was charged for violating Article 2.2 that deals with abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings. Naseem had kicked the stumps after the final ball of Multan Sultans’ innings," the PCB said in a press release.

"Since Naseem pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama, there was no need of a formal hearing.

"The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Muhammad Asif."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the same fixture, Multan Sultans were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Match referee Roshan Mahanama ruled that Sultans were one over short of their target after taking into consideration time allowances.

"As such, and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10 per cent of his match fee," the PCB added.

Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans by three wickets in yet another thrilling encounter of the PSL 9.

The breathtaking encounter went to the last ball where Islamabad's Imad Wasim guided his side to a crucial win.