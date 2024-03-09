PSL 9: Not playing cricket to prove myself to anyone, says Haris Rauf

Haris stated that his first priority is to get back on the field as soon as possible. - Lahore Qalandars

Injured pacer Haris Rauf, who was part of the Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, has said that he is not playing cricket to prove myself to anyone while emphasising his efforts to rectify mistakes.

The 30-year-old is out of the tournament after dislocating his right shoulder while taking a catch during a game against Karachi Kings earlier in the PSL 9. While talking in a video released by Lahore Qalandars, the pacer shed light on various aspects of his game.

"I am not playing cricket to prove myself to anyone. Sometimes, results don't come according to your wishes and I am trying to correct my mistakes.

“Challenges keep coming in life; performance in the game can be up and down. There was a time when my performance did not meet expectations, undoubtedly there were mistakes, but the effort will be not to repeat those mistakes,” he added.

Haris stated that his first priority is to get back on the field as soon as possible.

"I will try to be fully fit by the time of the England series and the T20 World Cup. The team can also suffer due to a player’s injury.

“I have never had such an injury before, but injuries are part of the game. I am more disappointed with my injury because not playing affects the results and the team also has hopes with an individual,” he added.

Rauf revealed that when he was initially injured, it was quite painful, and he couldn't sleep due to the pain. "Even staying outside the team, I am playing my role well. I am giving tips to the young bowlers in the team."

Meanwhile, he credited captain Shaheen Afridi and manager Sameen Rana for their constant support during injury.

“During the injury, the players and captain Shaheen have provided a lot of .

“Sameen Rana has been very supportive. In difficult times, he support boosts morale, and it also becomes apparent who is around you and who is not in tough time."

Remember, Rauf’s central contract was terminated by the PCB last month following a probe into the pacer's refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24.

His central contract could be reinstated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the pacer appealed a few days back, according to sources.

Rauf had refused to play Australia Tests citing injury concerns and workload management.

Rauf has only played a solitary Test match for Pakistan throughout his career after making his debut against England in 2022 in Rawalpindi.

The 30-year-old has 69 wickets in 37 ODIs, while also bagging 90 wickets in 66 T20Is.