WATCH: Shaheen Afridi flies a kite ahead of Karachi Kings encounter

Shaheen Afridi flies a kite in Karachi. — Screengrab

Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi was seen flying a kite in Karachi as the two-time PSL champions prepare to take on Karachi Kings on March 9.

Shaheen, who led the Qalandars to PSL glory for two consecutive years, participated in a practice session at Oval Ground, Karachi, alongside his team which was scheduled for 2:30PM to 5:30PM on Friday.

After the training session concluded, Afridi spent his time flying a kite, something that is very common in Karachi.

WATCH

Qalandars’ remaining members were also present in the ground by that time as the entire team was spending their free time after completing the training session.



Remember, after winning two successive titles, Lahore Qalandars became the first team to get knocked out of the PSL 9 after winning just one match out of eight as their group stage campaign is coming to an end.

The Qalandars only defeated Islamabad United in this year’s edition as they failed to win six matches, and their encounter against Peshawar Zalmi on March 2 was called off due to rain, after which one point was awarded to each team.

Lahore Qalandars remaining PSL 9 matches

March 9, 2024, Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 10, 2024, Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

Earlier, Qalandars ended their losing streak of six matches with a 17-run win over Islamabad United in the 23rd match of PSL 9 in Pindi.

Lahore had an upper hand over United with constant dismissals while defending a 163-run target. The early stages of the innings witnessed a rapid succession of wickets as Shadab Khan's side found themselves facing a challenging situation.