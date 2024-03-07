PSL 9: Wasim Akram slams Abdullah Shafique's celebration after catch at slips

Wasim raised questions about Abdullah's choice of celebrating the catch. - ICC/PSL/Screengrab

Former captain Wasim Akram has criticised Abdullah Shafique for his subdued celebration gesture after catching Imad Wasim in the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) season nine match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United on Thursday.

Abdullah marked the catch by placing his finger over his mouth, a gesture that left many fans and Akram dissatisfied. Addressing a local sports channel, Wasim raised questions about Abdullah's choice of celebrating the catch and reminded him of his dropped catches in the Test series against Australia recently

"No doubt, great catch but who is responsible for dropping 36 catches in Australia’s Test series? Who will answer for that? Abdullah should work in the drama industry rather than cricket," Akram said.

Remember, during the Melbourne Test match in Australia, important catches were dropped by Abdullah including that of David Warner in the first innings and Mitchell Marsh in the second innings, for which he faced severe criticism.

It must be noted that Lahore Qalandars registered a win over Islamabad United at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Defending champions bagged their first win of the tournament. They are the first team to get eliminated from the tournament.

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches

March 7, 2024 Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 8, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 9, 2024 Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 10, 2024 Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 11, 2024 Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024 Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024 Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024 Final, National Bank Stadium