Aamer Yamin, Sohaib Maqsood slam Sindh Police for 'corruption'

Aamer Yamin (L) and Sohaib Maqsood (R) were disturbed by Sindh Police on their way back to Punjab. — Screengrab/X

Pakistani cricketers Sohaib Maqsood and Aamer Yamim lashed out at Sindh Police's alleged "corruption" after both of them were stopped by law enforcement officials who asked for bribes from them as they were travelling to Multan.

Both cricketers were representing Multan Regions in the National T20 Cup and were returning to their homes from Karachi when the police allegedly stopped them forcefully and asked for money.



Sohaib and Aamer took to their X accounts to call out the Sindh Police’s inappropriate behaviour and corruption, saying that they considered themselves lucky that they didn’t live in Sindh.

“We are so lucky that we live in Punjab not in Sindh first time in my life I am travelling from Karachi to Multan by Road and Sindh police is so corrupt that they stop you after 50 km and ask for money or they threat you to go to the police station for no reason,” Sohaib wrote on X.

“If you give them money then they will stop you again after 50 km and ask for money again corruption at it’s peak in sindh police. We told them that we are international cricketers travelling to multan after our match in Karachi they still took 8000 thousand rupees and then let us go it will,” he continued.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar on Tuesday took notice of Sohaib Maqsood and Aamir Yamin’s posts on X, formerly Twitter, complaining about Sindh Police’s inappropriate behaviour towards them.

IG Sindh has given DIG Shaheed Benazirabad to investigate the incident on an urgent basis and urged him to take strict and exemplary action against those involved, confirmed the representative of Sindh Police.

Remember, the National T20 Cup is currently underway at four venues across Karachi. Eighteen teams are participating in the tournament.

The group stage games are currently underway which conclude on November 28. The Super Eight stage will start on December 1.