Lionel Messi watches son Thiago train with Inter Miami Academy

Lionel Messi at the Inter Miami Academy waiting for his son Thiago to start training. — Screengrab

After winning the FIFA World Cup, multiple UEFA Champions League titles, Ballon d'Or and many other unmatched accolades to his name, Lionel Messi is approaching the end of his astonishing career while enjoying football in the United States.

Messi, 36, completed his move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami in the summer transfer window after calling time on his club career in Europe after 18 years.

Ever since making his debut against Cruz Azul FC in July where the 36-year-old scored a match-winning freekick in the 94th minute, Messi has been dominating American football and not only that, the Argentine also led his side to a maiden Leagues Cup victory last month.

As Messi's career is coming to an end, his son Thiago Messi started his football journey by joining Inter Miami's U12 academy three weeks ago.

The World Cup winner's son has been training in the club's academy but he isn't the first one to do so as Miami's co-owner, David Beckham's son Romeo was also enrolled there while former manager Phil Neville's son still playing there.

In a video posted by Inter Miami CF Academy on their X, formerly Twitter, account, Thiago was seen in action in a friendly against Weston FC.

Another video circulated on X where Messi was spotted sitting on the sidelines with his other sons, Mateo and Ciro, waiting for Thiago to start training.

It must be noted that with 44 trophies to his name, Messi recently became the most successful player in the history of football after leading Miami to the Leagues Cup triumph.

Individual accolades or team titles, the Argentine leads in all as he has also won the Ballon d’Or seven times and the Golden Boot six times, which is the most by any player in history.

Messi’s trophy cabinet includes a World Cup, Copa America, and CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions with Argentina.

With FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, he won 12 league titles, four Champions Leagues, eight Spanish Super Cups, seven Copa del Rey, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, and one Trophee des Champions.