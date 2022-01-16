Philippe Coutinho returns to Premier League in style

Philippe Coutinho - Photo: Twitter

Philippe Coutinho announced his return to the Premier League in style as he scored and made an assist in Aston Villa's 2-2 draw against Manchester United at the Villa Park.

The 29-year-old came on in the 68th minute, replacing Morgan Sanson when Villa were losing 2-0 to United. Just after 9 minutes, he made an assist and helped Jacob Ramsey score in the 77th minute.

In the 82nd minute, Coutinho scored the equalizer for Villa, which helped his team grab a point.

Coutinho nicknamed the "Brazilian Magician", joined Aston Villa on loan for a year from Fc Barcelona. Coutinho joined Fc Barcelona in January 2018, but he could not live up to the expectations of the club, which forced his loan move to FC Bayern Munich for a year in August 2019.