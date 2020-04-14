Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pledges to provide essentials to needy

Photo: AFP

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has pledged to provide food assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The controversial Kyrgios, infamously outspoken and known for his fiery on-court antics, said on Monday he would personally drop food on doorsteps after COVID-19 restrictions closed down entire industries, forcing huge numbers of people out of work across Australia.

“Please don’t go to sleep with an empty stomach,” Kyrgios, the world number 40, posted on Instagram Monday. “Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will be more than happy to share whatever I have.”

His mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, posted on Instagram over the weekend a photo of a table laden with food -- including bread, fruit and canned goods -- with the caption “dining room or food distribution centre”.

Images of Canberra-based tennis star’s Instagram stories shared on News Corp websites showed boxes of essentials captioned “deliveries in progress”.

